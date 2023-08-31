Starfield Modders Are Already Getting Ready to Patch the Game

The modding community is already getting ready to patch up Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield when it officially releases.

On Nexus Mods, user Pickysaurus posted an update to the “Starfield Community Patch” in advance of Starfield‘s release. The description for the SFCP, as they call it, notes the patch will be part of a collective effort “to fix bugs, errors and other inconsistencies present in the game.” The team notes that there’s no intention to have the patch add any content to the game or tweak Starfield in ways that are inconsistent with Bethesda’s original vision. The core team for the community project includes users SimonMagus, Halgari, Noggog, Skyproc, and Pickysaurus, who have experience fixing up and modding games in the Elder Scrolls and Fallout series.

Due to just how massive titles from Bethesda usually are, games from the studio are notorious for their various bugs and exploits. The world record speed run for Skyrim, for example, is just over twenty minutes using glitches, which is a fraction of the time needed to actually complete the game for most players. That being said, early reviews for Starfield are trending positive, with the game’s polish being signaled out.

I’ve played around five hours of Starfield, and I can tell you that I’ve encountered very few bugs and glitches in that time. That doesn’t mean they’re not there, but Starfield is defintely one of Bethesda’s more solid releases from a technical perspective. Still, if there’s one thing I know about passionate modding communities, it’s that they will find every single problem they can, and they’ll fix them right up.

Starfield releases on Windows and Xbox Series X/S on Sept. 6. However, those who’ve bought certain editions of the title will be able to play as early as Aug. 31 or Sept. 1., depending on their region.

