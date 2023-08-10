After a delay or two, Starfield launches on September 6th, 2023. You can kiss goodbye to any hope of clearing your gaming backlog because unless something has gone horribly, horribly wrong, Bethesda’s space-based action RPG should be a real time sink. But turns out, you don’t have to wait till September 6th to play it. If you want to know how to play Starfield early, here’s the answer.

This is What You Need to Play Starfield Early

If you purchase the Starfield Digital Premium Edition or the Starfield Constellation Edition, you will be able to play Starfield a full five days early, from September 1st. If you’ve already bought the regular digital edition you can purchase a Digital Premium Edition upgrade.

The Digital Premium Edition is $30 more than the standard edition but you’re not just paying for early access. You also get the Shattered Space story expansion as well as a few extra skins and so on.

Starfield is coming to Game Pass but whether you’re on Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate, you’ll have to wait till September 6th. Is it worth paying $99.99 to play a game early that’s coming to Game Pass? I’ll leave that decision to you.

Is there no other way to play Starfield early? Not officially, no. But I’ve found that, in the UK at least, if I pre-order games from eBay I often get them a couple of days early. But on the subject of how to play Starfield early, the only guaranteed method is to buy the Digital Premium or Constellation editions of Starfield.