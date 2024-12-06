Black Ops 6 Zombies: All Wonder Weapons Ranked

While Call of Duty Zombies offers various ways to deal with the undead, Wonder Weapons are still the most iconic. From new inventions to returning classics, here’s every Black Ops 6 Zombies Wonder Weapon ranked.

4. DRI-11 Beamsmasher

It absolutely pains me to put the DRI-11 Beamsmahser at the bottom of the list. This Wonder Weapon from Terminus has an incredible design, and its look and sounds make it feel like something truly special. In practice, however, the Beamsmasher is one of the weaker Wonder Weapons in all of Call of Duty Zombies.

The DRI-11 Beamsmasher has two different fire types. The main fire mode discharges an energy beam with a concentrated laser, which melts through enemies. At least that’s what it’s supposed to do. The Beamsmahser’s main laser attack does a good job of taking out normal zombies, vermin, and parasites on low-to-mid rounds. However, it struggles against Specials, Elites, and even more standard enemy types in higher rounds.

This Wonder Weapon relies on its alternate fire. This fires a sonic pulse that slows enemies down, leaving them vulnerable to attack. This can be incredibly helpful, shifting the Beamsmasher’s role to more of a utility weapon.

3. Bastard Sword (Elemental Variants)

There’s no denying the cool factor of Citadelle des Morts’ Bastard Sword and its four elemental variants. The un-upgraded Bastard Sword itself is something truly special among Black Ops 6 Zombies melee weapons, with high damage and a parry that blocks incoming damage.

However, the real thrill of the Bastard Swords comes from its four elemental variants. The Balmung, Caliburn, Durendal, and Solais longswords represent Dark. Fire, Lightning, and Light elements, respectively. Each has a highly powerful base melee attack, which can be combined with the Melee Macchiato Perk-a-Cola to upgrade their damage.

The true power lies within each sword’s unique attack, which can utilized after the sword is charged by melee kills. These serve as ultimate abilities, with a powerful attack capable of killing multiple enemies at once. Take the Caliburn’s, for example, which disperses three fireballs that explode on contact and can deal massive amounts of damage to hordes.

While the Bastard Sword and its four elemental variants are undeniably epic, the fact that they are in fact swords does work against them. Melee weapons require players to get close to zombies to attack them, which can leave them vulnerable to damage. Additionally, the base attacks of these swords can only damage one enemy at a time, which makes them ineffective at taking out hordes.

2. Ray Gun

The Ray Gun is a staple of the Call of Duty Zombies series. It has appeared in nearly every Treyarch Zombies map since the original Nacht der Untoten. This familiar space-age weapon is the ultimate icon of the franchise, but it has had its ups and downs.

While the Ray Gun may not be as powerful or impressive as Wonder Weapons that have come after it, the weapon is incredibly reliable. In Black Ops 6, the Ray Gun is especially helpful. Its explosive splash damage can do lots of damage to tight packs of zombies, all while the PHD Flopper Perk ensures players don’t hurt themselves with the weapon. With three tiers of Pack-a-Punch upgrades available, the Ray Gun can be made to do absurd amounts of damage. That being said, the best feature of the Ray Gun is how good it is at breaking armor, which makes it an incredible option for taking out Manglers.

The Ray Gun also benefits from ease of access. It is available on every Black Ops 6 map. It can be found in the Mystery Box or even dropped as a free reward from S.A.M. Trials, the armory, the Bank Vault, and more.

1. Thrustodyne M23 (AKA Jet Gun)

The Thrustodyne M23 is perhaps the most improved a returning Wonder Weapon has ever been. Serving as the main Wonder Weapon in the popular Black Ops 6 Zombies map Liberty Falls, the Jet Gun is perfectly suited for the grindy nature of that map.

For starters, the Thrustodyne M23 can be built with a fairly straightforward quest, allowing players to get the Jet Gun for free. This ease of access is always a plus. However, the Jet Gun is also highly effective.

The Thrustodyne M23 has two attacks. The primary attack sucks up zombies and kills them effectively. The Jet Gun is an infinite ammo Wonder Weapon, which simply needs to recharge before being fired again. The alternate attack for the Jet Gun allows players to fire off the rest of the energy in the weapon for a powerful, explosive fire attack. This can take out large amounts of zombies in close quarters, as well as dealing a solid amount of damage to the health bars of Manglers and Abominations.

Aside from its highly powerful damage output, the Thrustodyne M23 also serves great as a utility weapon. The Jet Gun can suck up loot and power-ups as well, which can be extremely helpful as it brings drops to the player, rather than forcing them to stick their necks out and risk getting downed. As one more added bonus, the Jet Gun can be upgraded with the Pack-a-Punch Machine, allowing for even faster cooldowns.

And those are all the Wonder Weapons in Black Ops 6 Zombies ranked.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

