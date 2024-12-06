Just like the other Zombies maps in Black Ops 6, Citadelle des Morts has its fair share of Easter eggs, but some are a lot easier to figure out than others. Here’s how to do the bartender Easter egg in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Where To Find the Alcohol Bottles in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies

To even get a chance at this Easter egg’s rewards, you have to locate three different bottles of alcohol on the map. They’re all in the castle, though, so don’t think you can knock this one out in the first few rounds. With all that out of the way, here’s where to find the bottles in Citadelle des Morts:

First Alcohol Bottle

To find the first piece of this secret quest, you have to travel to the Dining Hall. Look around until you find the red couch; the bottle is sitting on the ground next to it. Interact with it and make sure it disappears before moving on.

Second Alcohol Bottle

The second bottle that’s part of the bartender Easter egg in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies is in the Sitting Rooms, waiting for you to grab it. Walk over to the wall opposite the Stamin-Up machine and look on the bottom shelf. The item you seek is next to some plastic bottles.

Third Alcohol Bottle

The final bottle will be easy to find if you’ve already done the song Easter egg in Citadelle des Morts, as it’s next to the body near the pair of headphones. If you’ve yet to hit up this spot, it’s in the Oubliette Room near the red couch.

How To Become a Bartender in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies

After you collect all three bottles, make your way back to the tavern at the spawn point. You’ll see all of your items sitting behind the bar with glasses in front of them. Walk behind the bar, interact with the metal tray at the end of it, and wait for the zombies to come up and ask for a drink. Don’t worry; these undead friends aren’t looking to rip your face off.

The glasses will be glowing, and you’ll have to pick them up and serve them to the zombie with the same color as the one you’re holding; if you serve the wrong drink to the wrong zombie, the Easter egg will end. Keep doing this until the mini-game ends, and you’re able to claim your prize – the PhD Flopper Perk, which eliminates self-inflicted damage and allows you to set off an explosion by diving from a height that would otherwise hurt you.

And that’s how to do the bartender Easter egg in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies. If you’re looking for more secrets, here’s how to get the Maya/Franco cutscene in the new Zombies map.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

