How To Get the Maelstrom Shotgun in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Yet another weapon has been added to the ever-expanding roster in Call of Duty. The fully automatic Maelstrom Shotgun makes its way into Black Ops 6 and Warzone as part of a new holiday event. Here’s how to get it for yourself.

How To Unlock the Maelstrom Shotgun in the Merry Mayhem Event in Black Ops 6 & Warzone

Call of Duty is kicking off its holiday season with the new Merry Mayhem event for Black Ops 6 and Warzone. This is a set of 10 XP-based challenges. The Merry Mayhem event requires players to reach 10 separate tiers of XP milestones, with the highest being at a whopping 618,000 XP. Obtaining all 10 rewards will unlock the Mastery Reward, which is the new Maelstrom Shotgun. Here are all the rewards you’ll need to unlock before the shotgun is yours:

‘Holiday Fear’ – Emblem

‘Necroclaus’ – Loading Screen

‘Nasty Nick’ – Calling Card

‘Light Mend’ – Ammo Mod & Bonus Double Weapon XP Token

‘Death Claus’ – Large Decal

‘Tesla Storm’ – Field Upgrade & Bonus Double XP Token

‘Bitter Blizzard’ – Weapon Charm

‘Shrapnel Radar’ – Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Perk

‘Double Battle Pass XP Token

‘3-Round Burst Mod’ – Attachment & Bonus Blackcell ‘Scour Drill’ Weapon Blueprint

After unlocking all 10 of these rewards, the Base version of the Maelstrom Shotgun will be unlocked. Since the Merry Mayhem event is XP-based, there are ways to speed up the process and unlock the Shotgun faster.

How To Unlock the Maelstrom Shotgun fast in the Merry Mayhem Event in Black Ops 6 & Warzone

Since the Merry Mayhem event is based on hitting XP Goals, players will want to utilize any Double XP tokens they have. These can be earned in events, through the Battle Pass, with Monster Energy Promotions, and you may have some already with “Legacy Tokens” from Modern Warfare 2, Modern Warfare 3, and Warzone carrying forward to Black Ops 6.

Fastest XP Strategies for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

There are several ways to maximize XP earnings in Black Ops 6. In Multiplayer, make yourself familiar with the Nuketown Holiday 24/7 playlist if you haven’t already. This playlist features a new, festive reskin of the classic Nuketown map only. This map is known for its fast action and constant combat. As such, getting aggressive with an Assault Rifle or SMG and playing the objective on Nuketown is one of the fastest ways to level up and earn XP in Call of Duty. For even more XP Bonuses, Use the Dispatcher and Bankroll Perks in combination with the UAV and Counter UAV Scorestreaks to get lots of passive assists.

For Zombies fans, the fastest way to earn XP is going to be grinding kills in Liberty Falls. This map is accessible and casual, with little to no barriers between players and the gear and upgrades they need to mow through hordes of zombies. And if you have any GobbleGums that upgrade weapons (especially Hidden Power), it’s worth using one of these to cut through zombies and earn XP even faster.

Also, be sure to plan out your sessions and complete challenges that net additional XP Bonuses. Focusing on Daily Challenges and Mastery Camo unlocks are especially effective in Multiplayer and Zombies.

Fastest XP Strategies in Call of Duty: Warzone

To earn XP fast and unlock the Maelstrom Shotgun as soon as possible in Black Ops 6 Warzone, players should focus their time in the Resurgence mode. These playlists’ respawn timers and fast action allow players to stay active for longer than in Battle Royale, with more combat opportunities to get XP.

The new Holiday Rush playlist is likely the best place overall to level up. This combines Resurgence gameplay with new, festive objectives that condense the action into small POIs and provide even more XP opportunities.

Can You Buy the Maelstrom Shotgun in Black Ops 6 & Warzone? Answered

If you are eager to get your hands on the Maelstrom Shotgun and are willing to spend some CoD Points, you can get your hands on it immediately thanks to a new bundle. The “Bad Manners” Bundle is available now for 1,800 CP. It contains the Party Etiquette Blueprint for the new Shotgun, making it available for use with some helpful attachments right away.

The Bad Manners Bundle also includes the following items:

‘Proper Gentleman’ – GOBLIN MK2 Blueprint

‘Dapper’ – Nazir Operator Skin

‘Gentleman’s Handshake’ – Finishing Move

‘Refined Time’ – Weapon Charm

‘Unrighteous Riches’ – Large Decal

‘Money Bags’ – Spray

For players looking to skip the XP grind without spending currency, the Maelstrom Shotgun can be unlocked in the Armory after the conclusion of the Merry Mayhem event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

