Flying Wings Race Simulator Codes (February 2025)

Look at you—sailing through the air majestically, like an eagle piloting a blimp. Truth be told—when it comes to Roblox novelty clickers, Flying Wings Race Simulator is pretty satisfying. The longer you play, the mightier you’ll feel, although the game feels more like a flailing wings simulator at first.

If you want to skip the frustrating Flappy Bird-lite early gameplay, I recommend redeeming Flying Wings Race Simulator codes. The aptly named Cheater Potions will help you bag some wins easily. Hey, is it really cheating if the devs actively encourage it? If you’re interested in more rewards in a similar game, we’ve got a list of the Dragon Training Codes for you.

All Flying Wings Race Simulator Codes List

Working Flying Wings Race Simulator Codes

MERRY_GO_ROUND : Use for 3 Speed Potions

: Use for 3 Speed Potions SPOOKY : Use for 3 Cheater Potions

: Use for 3 Cheater Potions launch : Use for 3 Magnet Potions

: Use for 3 Magnet Potions chicken_wings: Use for 3 Cheater Potions

Expired Flying Wings Race Simulator Codes

There are no expired Flying Wings Race Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Flying Wings Race Simulator

Follow the steps below to redeem the Flying Wings Race Simulator codes:

Launch Flying Wings Race Simulator on Roblox. Enter the Codes area in the lobby, on the left side of the racing track. Input a code into the Enter Code text box. Click Submit to get your rewards.

How to Get More Flying Wings Race Simulator Codes?

Bookmarking this page is the easiest way to stay in the loop with the upcoming Flying Wings Race Simulator codes. All you have to do is visit the article from time to time. The alternative is digging through all the official socials, which gets time-consuming since the game has a ton of accounts, including the following:

Why Are My Flying Wings Race Simulator Codes Not Working?

If a Flying Wings Race Simulator code isn’t working, go back and double-check if your spelling is correct. Be careful not to leave out a character or an interpunction sign. You’ll also have to redeem them quickly because it’s always possible for Roblox codes to expire out of the blue.

What Is Flying Wings Race Simulator?

Flying Wings Race Simulator is a Roblox clicker game where your goal is to fly as long as possible and outlast all the other players. There are multiple ways of boosting your endurance and speed, including collecting feathers around the map, hatching pets, and unlocking better wings. Each race will reward you with coins you can use to purchase a variety of boosts and items.

