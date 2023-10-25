NewsVideo Games

Forgive Me Father 2 Roadmap Outlines Early Access Post-Launch Plans

Forgive Me Father 2 Roadmap Outlines Early Access Post-Launch Plans update

Developer Byte Barrel and publisher Fulqrum Publishing have unveiled the Forgive Me Father 2 roadmap. The information details months of post-launch content set to arrive now that the first-person boomer shooter is out in Early Access.

The content plans are currently spread out across three major updates, with a final, fourth update set to arrive as the game’s eventual 1.0 launch build. Starting in February or March 2024, players can expect update 1, which includes one new level, two weapons, one Dark Tome Page, a new enemy, as well as various bug fixes and optimization improvements. The Forgive Me Father 2 roadmap has updates 2 and 3 set to follow at unspecified points in the future. The former is slated to add another new level, two weapons, two Dark Tome Pages, a new enemy, more bug fixes, and basic controller support. The latter, meanwhile, will eventually bring a finalized Act 2 as well as a new level, weapon, Dark Tome Page, enemy, and a new boss.

Finally, many months later, Forgive Me Father 2 will leave Early Access and head into its full release with Acts 3 and 4, a totally finalized story, full controller support, 9 new weapons, voice acting, New Game+, additional localization support, and more. Byte Barrel and Fulqrum want players to remember that the roadmap is subject to change based on player feedback. Additionally, while the roadmap lists three content updates, players should expect other less substantial fixes and patches to arrive, too, with the first smaller patch already in the works. The Lovecraftian shooter’s post-launch plans (below) as they exist now are simply a brief outline for players to keep in mind as Early Access development continues.

Forgive Me Father 2 came to PC last Thursday. Stay tuned for any updates while Byte Barrel and Fulqrum work on bringing that post-launch roadmap to life.

Michael Cripe
