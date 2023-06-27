Fort Solis Nets Creepy Gameplay Trailer and Release Date for Its Mars Horror

Back in June 2022, Summer Game Fest revealed a bunch of sci-fi video games. One such title was Fort Solis. Not much was shown about the game; in fact, most of the interesting information about the thriller was the talent attached to it: Troy Baker and Roger Clark. Thankfully, developer Fallen Leaf has just uploaded a gameplay trailer for Fort Solis, which includes a release date of August 22, 2023.

Check it out below:

There is a bit of gameplay shown off that helps us better understand what we will be doing throughout the journey. Our main character, Jack, runs frantically, opens doors by mashing buttons, and examines objects by picking them up. It also looks like you can check messages from various CPUs and access surveillance cameras. There was no combat shown, so it is unclear if you will be able to fend off any adversaries that may come your way. One thing is for sure: Something really scary is going on, and there is a high degree of tension and claustrophobia.

Based on the game’s Steam page, it looks like players can expect four chapters to run through, which can be binged or experienced chapter by chapter like a Netflix series. Jack investigates the titular mining base, Fort Solis, due to an alarm call. However, a storm leaves him stranded at the base, and he must hold out until morning while discovering what the hell caused the alarm.

Fort Solis will launch on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam upon its August 22 release date, and now we have a little gameplay to understand what it actually is.