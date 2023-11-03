Fortnite’s Upcoming Original Map Leaks Online

Fortnite is giving long-term players a nostalgia trip by returning to the original map later this week, and a new image of it has leaked.

The new leak was spotted by X user Shiina, who wrote that the map released early for some users and shared a screenshot. Despite the new season being billed as FortniteOG, the leak suggests that the returning map won’t actually be the very first one. Instead, the presence of what appears to be Dusty Divot and Paradise Palms indicates that it will be based on the Season 5 map:

Nonetheless, it is close enough to the original, while ensuring a higher degree of variety in the settings than might have been the case from winding the clock all the way back. Shiina also hinted that the map will go through a series of evolutions similar to the original, with the ice biome that was added in Season 7 set to arrive “around v27.10”

NEW SCREENSHOT OF THE #FortniteOG MAP 🔥



The update was accidentally released too early on some devices 💀 The ice biome will be added around v27.10 ‼️



(via @chris18_12_20 & @SpushFNBR) pic.twitter.com/0KU8HDu9xs — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 2, 2023

Shiina has followed up the original map leak by sharing a bunch of additional details about Fortnite Chapter 4. For example, new skins based on Eleven, Steve Harrington, Chief Hopper, and the Demogorgon from Stranger Things will be added as part of a partnership with the show. Meanwhile, the pump shotgun’s damage has been updated to be able to one-shot enemies.

Coinciding with the leaks, Epic has ramped up its advertising campaign for the new season, showing off some of the revamped locales and also dropped an official gameplay trailer:

Fortnite Chapter 4: Season OG is set to go live tomorrow, November 3.