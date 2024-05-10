Critical Role Announces First Live Episode for Campaign 3 with Brennan Lee Mulligan

Critical Role announced its first Bells Hells Live show amidst a massive news day for the Dungeons & Dragons actual play series.

Bells Hells’ first live show takes place at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 15. A livestream of the recorded show will take place on Critical Role‘s dedicated Twitch and YouTube channels. Matthew Mercer, Critical Role‘s primary Game Master, leads Bells Hells celebrated cast. Players include Travis Willingham, Laura Bailey, Liam O’Brien, Sam Riegel, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Robbie Daymond, and Marisha Ray. Dimension 20 GM Brennan Lee Mulligan will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 21 at 10 AM Pacific. Members of its newly-launched Beacon.tv streaming service get access to the pre-sale a day earlier, May 20 at 10 AM Pacific. VIP ticket holders get access to the best seats in the house and a Q&A hosted by Mulligan. Standard seating ranges from $60-$200, with VIP from $250-$350.

This marks the first live episode for Campaign 3. Critical Role put a pause on its live shows during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2023, Critical Role finally returned to the stage with a special Mighty Nein reunion, though set during Campaign 3. Fans quickly noted the inclusion of Daymond, confirming Dorian Storm’s involvement until at least Episode 98. Critical Role has not confirmed how long Daymond will guest star. The announcement also included Sam Riegal among the cast, potentially confirming his new character’s imminent reveal.

The live show caps off a host of announcements from Critical Role today. For Beacon.tv, Critical Role revealed several new shows, behind-the-scenes features, and a new host for all its episodes. Beacon members also get additional bonuses toward Critical Role content. These include VIP ordering for live shows, a 10% discount to the Crit Role store, and early access to some shows.

Tickets for Bells Hells Live go on sale May 20, 10 AM PST for Beacon members. General public sales open the next day, May 21 at 10 AM PST.

