Foul Tarnished! Rumors About Elden Ring Adaptation Bolstered by George R.R. Martin

In an interview with the Guardian earlier this month, Elden Ring’s game director and president of FromSoftware acknowledged that a movie adaptation of Elden Ring was possible with a “strong partner.” And a recent blog post by George R.R. Martin seems to hint that something might be in the works.

That being said, both sources are vague, and there’s nothing concrete. Miyazaki stated in his June 26, 2024, interview that, while he doesn’t see a sequel for Elden Ring, he’d be open to other interpretations in a different medium. “I don’t see any reason to deny another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, a movie, for example,” Miyazaki stated. “But I don’t think myself, or FromSoftware, have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium. So that’s where a very strong partner would come into play. We’d have to build a lot of trust and agreement on whatever it is we’re trying to achieve, but there’s interest, for sure.”

And that’s where George R.R. Martin comes in. While Martin is even more vague than Miyazaki, in his blog post on June 29, 2024, Martin reminisces about the Nebula Award for Game Writing, which went to Elden Ring.

But just after that, without any prompting, he writes, “Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on ELDEN RING … I have nothing to say. Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor?”

It’s hard not to imagine Martin smug and coy as he wrote that paragraph. But those three sentences have elicited a wildfire of speculation. Martin contributed significantly to the world-building in Elden Ring and is best known for his Game of Thrones series. Both share intense political intrigue, tragic storylines, and brutal plays for power in a broken world.

So, don’t lose your light, Tarnished. The story of Elden Ring might not yet be over. And perhaps this time we’ll get some insight into who the Gloam-Eyed Queen is.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is available now.

