Frank and Drake Release Date Sets Unnerving Dreamlike Story Launch in July

Appnormals Team & Chorus Worldwide Games reveal their story-focused adventure game Frank and Drake has a July 2023 release date in a trailer.

Developer Appnormals Team and publisher Chorus Worldwide Games have revealed that their story-focused adventure game Frank and Drake has a release date of July 20, 2023 for PC and Nintendo Switch. A trailer for the narrative puzzle game was also revealed today, and while it’s nice that it finally gives us a launch date, the video is mostly worth watching because it gives us even more footage of the project’s fantastic art style. Every scene shown so far looks as though it could pass as an animated movie as Frank and Drake get closer to solving their story’s mystery. You can see it all for yourself in the Frank and Drake release date trailer below.

On the game’s Steam page, Appnormals explains that it chose Frank and Drake’s animated style in order to accurately capture the branching narrative’s “unnerving and dreamlike” feel. Players who give the game multiple playthroughs will be rewarded with new perspectives on the story, its characters, and the town of Oriole City where it all takes place. For more on the bond the project’s titular characters must form, you can read the story synopsis below:

Frank is the super of a run-down apartment block in Oriole City, worried he is losing his mind and what little remains of his connection to the world around him. Drake is allergic to sunlight and operates by night. Their split existence means they must communicate via sticky notes left around the apartment. Despite this separation, they must forge a relationship, uncover the truth and survive.

Frank and Drake is also coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox consoles, but a release date for those platforms has not been revealed yet. We’ll hopefully learn more about Appnormals and Chorus’ release plans in the near future.

