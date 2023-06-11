NewsVideo Games

Frostpunk 2 Cinematic Trailer Brings Chaos & 2024 Launch Window

Developer 11 Bit Studios appeared at the PC Gaming Show 2023 to reveal a striking Frostpunk 2 trailer as well as a release date window of 2024.

Developer 11 Bit Studios appeared at the PC Gaming Show 2023 to reveal a striking Frostpunk 2 trailer as well as a release window of 2024. The cinematic video on display is undeniably Frostpunk, as a hushed narrator tells a tale of ambition and sacrifice amidst a cold wasteland that feels all too familiar. That still blanket of snow is quickly disturbed as riots form in the streets of what appeared to be a once great city. It’s these cities that players will build and try to maintain when the city-builder sequel eventually makes its way to PC next year. You can watch the Frostpunk 2 cinematic trailer below.

Frostpunk 2 was revealed in 2021 as a follow-up to 11 Bit’s chilling society survival game. Set 30 years after an apocalyptic blizzard freezes Earth to its core, the sequel will let players lead a metropolis that is always hungry for more resources and power. The goal is to survive the endless winter storm while keeping your citizens at bay. If you couldn’t tell from today’s trailer, that won’t be so easy.

Frostpunk 2 is still a game about the City and its society,” game co-director and 11 Bit design director Jakub Stokalski said in a statement. “But this time the inner turmoils, sparked by rising social differences, mean that players will be facing new kinds of threats that are beyond the bare survival from the first game. We still use that postapocalyptic, frozen setup, to tell a meaningful story about human ambition, societies striving for their ideas, and the consequences of hard decisions which are not always respected by everyone. Because ultimately, what can end us is not nature itself – it’s human nature.”

With a 2024 release window finally secured, let’s hope we see gameplay sometime before the end of the year. If not, you can stick with us for any updates on Frostpunk 2.

