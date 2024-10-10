Best Games Like Ghost of Yotei to Try While You Wait For its Release

Sucker Punch recently announced Ghost Of Tsushima’s sequel, Ghost of Yōtei. It’s set to be released in 2025, and let’s face it—we’re all eagerly waiting for its release. But until that glorious day arrives, why not fill the time with incredible games that offer everything from intense combat to jaw-dropping open worlds? So, here are 10 games that you can enjoy while you wait for Ghost of Yotei to release.

1. Ghost of Tsushima

Come on, you knew this was coming—Ghost of Tsushima provides the ultimate samurai experience, setting the stage perfectly for Ghost of Yotei. You’ll find yourself riding across lush fields, facing off against Mongol invaders, and diving headfirst into the world of honor, stealth, and Katana combat.

The gameplay is a beautiful blend of exploration and combat, with a heavy emphasis on swordplay. Whether you’re riding across lush landscapes or sneaking through enemy camps, the game offers a ton of freedom in how you approach each encounter. Combat can be fast and brutal or slow and methodical, depending on your play style. Plus, the standoff duels will have you on the edge of your seat.

2. Onimusha

Onimusha is a series of games that blends samurai action with supernatural elements. It puts you in the shoes of various warriors battling demonic forces (Genma) in feudal Japan. The entire series has a lot of samurai-themed action for you to enjoy.

The story typically follows a samurai on a mission to rescue someone or stop a more significant threat. Still, things get complicated when demonic powers and mystical artifacts come into play. The series mixes historical figures with fantastical elements, creating a unique blend of action and lore.

It’s got intense swordfighting but with the added thrill of battling demons. Plus, it’s a great throwback to those who love classic samurai action, with some magic thrown in for good measure. There is also a good list of Onimusha games to keep you busy until Ghost of Yotei drops.

3. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Want a real challenge while you wait? Sekiro doesn’t mess around. FromSoftware outdid themselves with this one. It’s not your typical hack-and-slash; it’s a test of patience, skill, and timing. In short, It’s the classic soul-like action we all know and love.

If you’re hyped for Ghost of Yotei because it promises samurai action, Sekiro should be high on your list. It’s one of the most challenging and rewarding games you’ll play, requiring mastery over its combat system, much like what we expect from Yotei. The samurai and shinobi themes will hit the spot, combined with the intense swordplay.

4. For Honor

For Honor throws you into a brutal medieval war between the Knights, Vikings, Samurai, and Wu Lin factions. The game’s premise is simple: warriors from different cultures clash in ferocious battles. It’s less about storytelling and more about the raw thrill of combat, though each faction has its background and motivations to add some flavor to the chaos.

The core of For Honor is its unique combat system. It differs from other button-mashers in that it rewards careful planning and execution. Every duel feels like a chess match, where reading your opponent’s moves and reacting quickly is critical.

While it doesn’t offer an open world or a deep story, it nails the feeling of being a warrior locked in a deadly duel. Plus, playing as a samurai in this game could give you a taste of the precise, tactical combat Ghost of Yotei might offer.

5. Assassin’s Creed: Mirage

Okay, I get it—this is a bit of a curveball, but hear me out. While the Assassin’s Creed games are usually more about parkour and stealth, AC: Mirage shaped up to be a more refined, stealth-focused journey in Baghdad’s bustling streets. Sure, it’s not feudal Japan, but it gives you that same sense of sneaking through an ancient world, plotting out the perfect assassination, and moving with absolute precision.

Set in 9th-century Baghdad, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage takes you back to the franchise’s roots, focusing on stealth, parkour, and carefully planned assassinations. You’ll follow the story of Basim Ibn Ishaq as he navigates the ancient streets, uncovering a web of political intrigue and secrets.

If you’re looking forward to Ghost of Yotei for its stealth elements and historical settings, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage is a perfect choice.

6. Trek to Yomi

Trek to Yomi is a cinematic side-scroller that tells the story of Hiroki, a young swordsman on a quest for revenge and redemption. Set in feudal Japan, the art direction is very reminiscent of classic samurai films from the likes of Akira Kurosawa. The story is simple yet powerful, as Hiroki must face human and supernatural enemies to protect his village and fulfill a vow to his dying master.

If you’re a fan of Ghost of Yotei’s samurai themes and want a more intimate, atmospheric experience, Trek to Yomi will be right up your alley. Its focus on samurai honor, stunning visuals, and emotional storytelling will give you a perfect slice of feudal Japan while you wait for the grand adventure of Yotei.

7. Nioh/Nioh 2

If you’re a sucker for Japanese settings and brutal, soul-crushing combat, look no further than Nioh and Nioh 2. You play as William in the first game and a customizable character in the second, battling human enemies as well as terrifying Yokai.

The Nioh series has a unique flair thanks to its mythological backdrops filled with betrayals, alliances, and larger-than-life characters. Fans of Ghost of Yotei will appreciate Nioh’s commitment to samurai culture and challenging combat.

The precision and variety in Nioh’s gameplay will keep you engaged, and the rich mythological elements give it that extra layer of intrigue. It’s perfect for those who want an intense, skill-based action game with a samurai twist.

8. Black Myth: Wukong

In Black Myth: Wukong, you take on the role of the legendary Monkey King from Chinese mythology. Inspired by the classic story Journey to the West, the game picks up after Sun Wukong’s quest for immortality and redemption.

You play as the Destined One, a monkey who decides to look for the six relics of Wukong to gain Wukong’s power for himself.

The gameplay is a mix of fast-paced combat and magical abilities. You’ll wield Sun Wukong’s iconic staff, transform into different creatures, and use various supernatural powers to defeat enemies. All of this is set in an immaculate environment of mythological China, not to mention the game’s graphical fidelity and visuals, which are pure eye candy.

If you’re waiting for Ghost of Yotei, Black Myth: Wukong will scratch that same itch for a mythical adventure with high-stakes combat. The game’s focus on action and supernatural abilities and its epic boss fights will give you plenty to look forward to in both games.

9. Elden Ring

Elden Ring is more than just another tough-as-nails experience. It’s a massive, open-world fantasy epic that offers a ridiculous amount of freedom to explore, fight, and die (a lot). Created by FromSoftware, the game blends rich world-building with dark, enigmatic lore.

The story isn’t spoon-fed to you—you’ll uncover it through exploration, dialogue, and environmental details. It’s a journey filled with epic boss battles, mysterious characters, and an overarching sense of grandeur.

Fans of Ghost of Yōtei will love Elden Ring’s mix of challenging combat and immersive world design. Both games require patience, skill, and strategy to master, and the sense of accomplishment you get after overcoming tough enemies is incredibly satisfying. Elden Ring is a must-play if you’re craving a game that rewards exploration and precision.

10. Rise of the Ronin

Last but certainly not least, Rise of the Ronin is one to watch. Set in Japan during the late 19th century, this open-world RPG focuses on the end of the samurai era, blending traditional combat with new firearms and Western influences.

If you’re excited for Ghost of Yōtei, Rise of the Ronin should be on your radar. Both games focus on samurai culture, intense combat, and historical settings. The open-world exploration, combined with fluid, strategic combat, will make this an excellent way to prepare for the world of Ghost of Yōtei.

