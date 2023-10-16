Gargoyles Live-Action Series Coming Via James Wan and Gary Dauberman

The classic animated series Gargoyles is making a comeback, but not as you might expect. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has brought Annabelle and It scribe Gary Dauberman on board to helm a new live-action Gargoyles series, with Saw and The Conjuring director James Wan set to produce via his Atomic Monster label.

While further details aren’t available just yet, having Dauberman and Wan attached suggests that the series could have a very strong horror vibe. The pair have built their careers from the genre. And a horror bent would absolutely suit a live-action version of Gargoyles.

The animated series first aired in 1994 and it was part of a wave of dark, mature cartoons alongside the likes of Batman: The Animated Series and X-Men. Running for three seasons, it followed a clan of gargoyles being awoken from a 1,000-year curse after their castle was transported from Scotland to Manhattan. Turning to stone during the day, the clan took on the role of nocturnal protectors of New York, defending the city from threats both human and supernatural. It also featured the gargoyles coming to terms with the changed world.

This new live-action series isn’t the first time Disney has tried to revive Gargoyles. A film was proposed during the series’ original run but never got off the ground. The writers of G.I. Joe: Rise of the Cobra were reportedly hired to pen a script in 2011, and Get Out and Nope creator Jordan Peele is also said to have pitched a film version back in 2018.

While the history of revival attempts is tumultuous, Gargoyles is enjoying something of a moment in the sun. A successful comic run began last year and is set to continue in 2024. Meanwhile, the Gargoyles Remastered video game is set to arrive on October 19, 2023.

We’ll keep updated on this new live-action Gargoyles series as more information comes to light.