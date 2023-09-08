Gargoyles Remaster Gets Wicked Retro Collector’s Editions, New Trailer

Disney is no stranger to the world of video games. Younger fans most likely have heard of the Kingdom Hearts series, which Disney made in collaboration with Square Enix. Back in the day, though, the company worked on video game adaptions of popular films, like Aladdin and The Lion King. Television shows were fair game, too, like the Genesis-exclusive Gargoyles title. Now, Gargoyles Remastered is coming to modern consoles on October 19, and a pre-order trailer has been uploaded to YouTube for the Gargoyles remaster.

Have a look at the trailer below:

Yes, that is Keith David’s sultry voice as the main character, Goliath. Gamers will have the chance to relive this classic with the original graphics or enhanced visuals while enjoying such modern advancements as achievements, gameplay rewind, and more.

For those that prefer their media physical, Limited Run Games has just the thing for you. Multiple collector’s editions have been revealed for the Gargoyles remaster. Check out the super fancy edition on offer, which costs $174.99:

You know you want that VHS tape and Goliath figure. The Limited Run pre-orders are up now and close on October 22 at 11:59 PM EST. And yes, there will be a physical cartridge available for the Genesis original. That’s amazing.

Gargoyles Remastered launches on October 19 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S | X, Xbox One, and Windows. It can be pre-ordered now for $14.99.