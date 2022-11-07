To celebrate the 16th anniversary of the game franchise, Netflix and developer The Coalition have partnered to announce a live-action Gears of War movie and adult animated series, “with the potential for more stories to follow.” The Gears of War live-action movie will happen first, but a release date, casting, or basically anything else pertaining to the movie or animated series has not been revealed by Netflix. However, for fans of the franchise, the fact that this is genuinely happening is probably good enough news for now.

Gears of War was released 16 years ago today and to mark the occasion, Netflix has partnered with The Coalition to adapt the @GearsofWar video game saga into a live action feature film, followed by an adult animated series — with the potential for more stories to follow! pic.twitter.com/3zInFSnUu4 — Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2022

The Gear of War franchise has been trying to get a movie off the ground since at least 2007, exchanging hands from one studio to another and from one writer to the next on several occasions. Netflix is the group to actually make it a reality though, in addition to whatever this adult cartoon turns out to be.

Gears of War originally launched for Xbox 360 on November 7, 2006, developed by Epic Games. The franchise exchanged hands to The Coalition for Gears of War 4 in 2016, marking arguably one of the smoothest transitions of a celebrated franchise from one developer to another. (343 Industries watches on longingly from a distance.) Most recently, Gears of War 5: Hivebusters launched on Xbox and PC to praise.

Anyway, now is the time to yell at your closest Netflix executive to cast Dave Bautista in the movie, since he so badly wants to be in it.