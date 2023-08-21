Ghostrunner 2 Release Date Reveal Makes October Even Busier

Developer One More Level and publisher 505 Games have revealed a Ghostrunner 2 release date of October 26, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. The news arrives amid rumors that the first-person action sequel would indeed launch in late October. The Ghostrunner 2 social media account stepped in to confirm those rumors before things got too out of hand.

Ghostrunner 2’s release date arrives almost exactly three years after the first entry arrived on PC and consoles. At the time, players praised the original’s lightning-fast, first-person combat, which combined quick movement and sword combat to create an unforgettable bloody experience. The sequel, which was announced in May of 2021, looks to build on the ideas presented with the first game while still giving fans more of what they loved.

Ghostrunner 2’s move into October only makes the month more packed with new releases. Plenty of players are looking forward to titles like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Lords of the Fallen, and Alone in the Dark, which are confirmed to launch at different points in October. However, a few heavy hitters, such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, are also set to release in that window. Last week, Remedy Entertainment attempted to open up some breathing room by delaying Alan Wake 2 to late October. Sadly, with Ghostrunner 2’s release date now secured for that same week, it’s clear that there is nothing we can do to escape the avalanche of video games set to launch this fall.

Preorders for Ghostrunner 2 are also officially live, and One More Level has a few different versions to choose from. For starters, the Standard Edition can be purchased for $39.99 and comes with the Red Eye Traditional sword and hand skin as well as the Golden Traditional sword and hand skin. There’s also the Deluxe Edition, which is $49.99 and includes the pre-order bonuses as well as a bundle of other cool cosmetics. Finally, those who pre-purchase the $69.99 Brutal Edition gain all of the previously mentioned goodies, 48-hour early access to the game, animated skins, a Design 24A Motorcycle skin, and the season pass. Stay tuned for any additional updates on Ghostrunner 2.