Alan Wake 2 Delay Moves Launch to Late October

Remedy Entertainment has announced an Alan Wake 2 release date delay that will see its survival horror sequel launching on PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S 10 days later than originally planned. The studio announced its decision on social media, saying players can now expect to get their hands on the long-awaited follow-up October 27 instead of the originally planned October 17 release date. It’s a small but understandable delay, as the developer explains that it simply wants to make room for the many, many other major releases arriving that month.

“October is an amazing month for game launches and we hope this date shift gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favorite games,” Remedy’s statement says. “We can’t wait to show you what everyone’s favorite novelist is up to in the Dark Place next week. Thanks for your patience!”

One look at the October release calendar should help players understand why Remedy decided to delay Alan Wake 2. Assassin’s Creed Mirage helps kick off fall when it launches October 5, with Lords of the Fallen launching just one week later on October 13. Then, things get really hairy, with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 coming to PS5 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder coming to Nintendo Switch on October 20. Alone in the Dark and the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 will help round out the month, and now, so will Alan Wake 2.

Even with today’s small Alan Wake 2 delay, October is still packed with worthwhile games to check out. Stay tuned for any additional updates from Remedy.

