Alan Wake 2 BTS Video Introduces Second Protagonist Saga Anderson & Dual Story Details

Remedy Entertainment is aiming to give players a thrilling survival horror experience with Alan Wake 2, and part of that means creating one of the studio’s most ambitious campaigns yet. Details on the long-awaited sequel’s story were shared in an Alan Wake 2 behind-the-scenes video that examines how it will build upon the original 2010 title. For starters, as Alan Wake 2 is, well, the second game in the series, Remedy chose to weave in themes of “duality” and “echoes” into the story. This can be seen in the decision to give Alan Wake 2 players two narratives, two different worlds to explore, and two main characters, including new protagonist Saga Anderson.

The team describes her as a detective looking for answers but adds that she is a kind and empathetic person, too. “She’s an FBI agent and relative newcomer to the Bright Falls area,” explained Principal Narrative Designer Molly Maloney. “She is a really capable investigator, she’s is a mom, she’s a teller of bad puns… what’s not to love?”

Alan Wake 2’s two narratives will have their own style and mood. Saga’s story, specifically, was inspired by True Detective and Se7en. While both Alan and Saga’s stories will provide different perspectives, Remedy’s goal was to still maintain a cohesive experience throughout the entire adventure.

The Pacific Northwest town Alan Wake 2 is set in will offer more open gameplay than what was available in 2010. The forests and species that inhabit the Pacific Northwest were closely studied to ensure players will get an authentic experience despite the fact that Bright Falls is a fictional setting. Even real-life trees were scanned and put into the game to help sell the feeling that players are really investigating these areas.

“In the first game, you didn’t really get to explore the environments, but now you will be able to walk around the streets, discover the town a bit more, and revisit existing locations like the diner, for example,” said Senior Environment Artist Anne-Lynn Sottas.

Alan Wake 2 launches for PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S on October 17, 2023. It’s planned to be a digital-only release for now.