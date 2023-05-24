Alan Wake 2 Release Date Trailer Sets October 2023 Launch

During the PlayStation Showcase 2023, Alan Wake 2 appeared with a release date trailer. Gameplay was shown off, with a surprise twist. Players seemingly take control of a lady FBI agent searching for Alan, in addition to the leading man himself. There seems to be extra focus on gunplay, with a more survival horror edge.

Check out the gameplay reveal trailer below:

Some more details were revealed on Alan Wake 2‘s official website and PlayStation.Blog. Two different tales will be explored in two different worlds by two different protagonists: Alan Wake and FBI Agent Saga Anderson. Saga is trying to solve a case of ritualistic murders in Bright Falls, when pages of a horror story start to come true around her. These events seem to lead to Alan Wake, the horror writer who went missing 13 years ago.

Alan himself is still trapped in a plane beyond our world called the Dark Place. He is trying desperately to escape it by writing a story to bend the reality around him.

Thankfully, players can jump right into the sequel without prior knowledge of the series. Of course, it’s beneficial from a narrative standpoint to have played the original Alan Wake and Control’s AWE expansion.

Alan Wake 2 launches with a release date of October 17, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC. Interested gamers can preorder the game now. However, it is surprisingly a digital-only release, because “a large number of have shifted to digital only” and “not releasing a disc helps keep the price of the game at $59.99 / €59.99 and the PC version at $49.99 / €49.99.”