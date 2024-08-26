Zoids Meets Transformers, Spider-Man, and Monster Hunter in Ultimate Crossover Lineup

Takara Tomy is bringing fans plenty more Zoids action over the next 12 months and included will be a massive collaboration with Transformers and Diaclone X.

Shield-D-Prime has been announced in a video shared to the T-Spark YouTube channel. This new addition to the franchise sees Shield Liger meet Optimus Prime for the ultimate convertible machine. This is expected to be released in 2025 alongside a variety of other franchise collaborations.

Also arriving in 2025 is the Spider Zoids Spider-Man special, which is basically a giant spider Zoid with the web-slinger sitting on top piloting. In the video, you can see this product in all of its glory, and yes, it does look as cool as it sounds. There’s even a Black Suit Spider-Man version inspired by the Venom Symbiote.

A collaboration between Zoids and Patlabor the Mobile Police were shown on X, revealing a comic crossover scheduled for Fall. Finally, there was also a Zoids X Monster Hunter announcement announced, but no details were provided. This won’t be the first time that these franchises have met with a pair of Zoids launching earlier this year styled after popular Monster Hunter monsters.

Zoids isn’t the only one of these franchises set to meet Monster Hunter, Transformers will also be collaborating with Capcom’s iconic franchise, and if that wasn’t enough monster-fighting action, a Godzilla announcement was also announced. That’s right Transformers will introduce Optimus Prime Type MFS-3 Kiryu and Megatron Type Godzilla in November 2024 for the 70th anniversary of Godzilla.

That’s a lot of announcements to digest, and excellent news for mech collectors. Specifics about the release of these products haven’t yet been shared, but expect that over the coming months. Similarly, there’s no news regarding a release in the United States, and most likely it will only be exclusive to Japan. The silver lining here is that there are plenty of online hobby stores where you can buy from Japan and ship to the US.

