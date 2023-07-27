Lords of the Fallen Gameplay Reveals 17 Minutes of Creepy Bosses & Environments

Developer Hexworks and publisher CI Games have revealed a staggering 17 minutes of Lords of the Fallen gameplay, showing off droves of merciless environments and enemies ahead of its October launch. The video gets right into the action, showing what your average boss fight will be like with its Dark Souls-inspired gameplay. Specifically, the combat showcases its blend of physical combat and magic attacks, with players able to revive with a mechanic that sends them from the land of the living, Axiom, to the realm of the dead, Umbral. The sun-soaked bricks of Skyrest Bridge and the winged boss, Pieta, who guards it, are only an introduction to even more torturous areas, which are filled with enemies that are designed to give you the heebie-jeebies.

Elsewhere in the video is footage of different armor, an area that is perpetually on fire, and a creature whose entire body is its face. One element from Lords of the Fallen that continues to impress in today’s gameplay is its bosses, which are both cool enough to display as a statue on your shelf and terrifying enough to haunt your nightmares. However, today’s show-stealer has to be the Scourge of Calrath, a towering, lanky beast who seems to be a bit more handsy than the foes who came before. You can see it all for yourself in the Lords of the Fallen extended gameplay presentation below.

Lords of the Fallen launches for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S on October 13, 2023. Stay tuned for any updates.