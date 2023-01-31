Developer Hexworks and publisher CI Games have debuted a batch of chilling The Lords of the Fallen screenshots that give us a better look at some bosses and environments. If you couldn’t already tell what inspired this action RPG sequel, today’s beautifully twisted images make it clear that FromSoftware’s Bloodborne may have played a part during development. The three bosses featured – Reinhold, The Lighteaper (might be a typo for “Lightreaper”?), and The Congregator of Flesh – each pack a grotesque punch. While The Lighteaper(?) might be the most intimidating and Reinhold looks like it came straight out of a nightmare, it’s the Congregator of Flesh that takes the disturbing cake. See The Lords of the Fallen bosses in the screenshots below.

Hexworks and CI have made their point; The Lords of the Fallen already looks gloomy and atmospheric. However, additional images shared today do a great job of selling the game’s variety of environments. We know from The Lords of the Fallen’s Steam page that Hexworks has created a world that is “five times larger than the original game,” so it’s nice to get a taste of what’s in store here. See some of the red forests and shadowy fields in the environmental screenshots below.

The Lords of the Fallen was announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 back in August. Expect to see it come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S sometime in 2023.