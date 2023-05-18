Lords of the Fallen Release Date Revealed with Gloriously Violent Gameplay Trailer

Developer Hexworks and publisher CI Games have revealed a Lords of the Fallen release date of October 13, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. It’s great to see the team’s reboot launching this year, but the real star of today’s news is its new kickass trailer. The footage gives us our first good look at what seems to be more fast-paced Soulslike gameplay and some truly gloomy visuals. Despite its four-minute runtime, the Lords of the Fallen gameplay trailer goes by pretty fast but still finds a few seconds to show off enemy and boss designs that already tower over the original game. You can see it all for yourself in the video below.

With that October release date finally locked in and Lords of the Fallen gameplay starting out with a strong reveal, players interested can head out to preorder their copy now. As you might have expected, there are several versions to choose from: a Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Collector’s Edition.

The base game costs $69.99. The Deluxe Edition packs in some more treats at $79.99, including a Dark Crusader starting class, a weapon and armor set, a 100-page digital art book, a digital soundtrack, and a 3D model viewer. The Collector’s Edition includes everything in the other versions while also coming with a 10” Statue of the Dark Crusader figure, a metal display cast, SteelBook case, a double-sided poster, and art cards, though its price has not been revealed yet. All Lords of the Fallen preorders come with exclusive bronze, silver, and gold armor tincts as well as a batch of XP, HP, and MP items.

Lords of the Fallen launches for PC and consoles this October. Keep checking in for updates before Hexworks and CI’s reboot finally releases.