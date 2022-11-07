It’s hard to imagine that Rian Johnson was able to top Knives Out, but the early buzz on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is that he has done so. With that in mind, it’s hard not to get even more excited watching the new, official trailer for Glass Onion that Netflix just dropped, which reveals a bit more about the murder mystery and the goings-on, but in great trailer fashion, it leaves much to be revealed.

In Glass Onion everyone’s favorite southern detective, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), is called to an island to participate in what appears to be a bit of mystery fun between friends, although his presence may not be as planned as he had thought. Joining Craig in this tangled mystery is a cast that rivals, if not surpasses, the original film’s: Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. Clearly, someone dies that is not supposed to, and it is up to Blanc to figure out who the killer is and the group’s mysterious past.

This new, official Glass Onion trailer also looks like Johnson is directing the hell out of this thing. The shot of Blanc standing up, presumably from a dead body, as the camera pans around and the others enter the scene looks fantastic. Johnson’s ability to couple stunning visuals with storylines that both deconstruct genre and are just really clever seems to be on full display once again, just like they were in The Last Jedi. Most important, however, is the fact that this Glass Onion trailer reaffirms that Daniel Craig can rock an ascot like no other human on Earth. I mean, he’s wearing one in almost every shot, and it’s just magnificent.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will release in theaters on November 23 and then land a month later on Netflix on December 23.