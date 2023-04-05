Long-Awaited New Game Plus for God of War Ragnarok Is Out

It has been five months since the release of God of War Ragnarok. That’s enough time for players to have experienced the main story plus all the sidequests. But what comes after that? Luckily, Sony Santa Monica has something for all the fans of Kratos out there. A New Game Plus (NG+) mode has just hit God of War Ragnarok. And much like the 2018 reboot, it adds a substantial amount of new content.

The details of all the extra fluff are broken down at PlayStation.Blog. Before you get too excited, no, you still need to progress the story to access Sonic and Hex arrows, as well as areas that require the Draupnir Spear to enter.

With that being said, all weapons, skills, and equipment will carry over from your most recent save. This is in addition to the brand new things you can unlock, such as the following:

Armor of the Black Bear – Kratos’ starting cloak with a perk that rewards your last-second evades with a volley of Bifröst shards.

– Kratos’ starting cloak with a perk that rewards your last-second evades with a volley of Bifröst shards. Spartan Armor – This locks you at Power Level 1 for an extra challenge.

– This locks you at Power Level 1 for an extra challenge. Ares Armor and Zeus Armor – These return from the 2018 reboot. Ares grants the chance to drop a Health Stone on hit, while Zeus increases Melee and Runic damage at the cost of increased incoming damage.

– These return from the 2018 reboot. Ares grants the chance to drop a Health Stone on hit, while Zeus increases Melee and Runic damage at the cost of increased incoming damage. Spartan Aspis – This shield will grant a ton of damage upon parry, but the window to do so is super tight.

Beyond the above, existing armor will have new color variants, there is a new level cap, and there are new Enchantments, to boot. There are even more changes to things like enemies, areas, and bosses, detailed at length in the PlayStation.Blog post. All of this is a perfect reason to bust out God of War Ragnarok for New Game Plus and attempt the highest difficulty level!