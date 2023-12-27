Godzilla vs McDonald’s Is the Year’s Second Best Godzilla Movie

A new ad featuring Godzilla taking on McDonald’s really might be the second best film this year featuring the beloved kaiju.

Posted by the official X account for McDonald’s Japan, you can watch the full 60-second short for Godzilla vs. McDonald’s below. It’s genuinely a very fun ad that will make you certainly want to fly across the world to Japan and get one of the country’s special hamburgers, like the Smoky Pepper Chicken and the Cheese Double Teriyaki. Having lived in Japan, I can tell you for a fact the quality there is, like the quality of this ad, much better. No, McDonald’s Japan did not pay me to say that.

The best Godzilla movie of the year is, of course, Godzilla Minus One. Released earlier this year, the movie takes place around World War II and follows failed kamikaze pilot Koichi Shikishima. The film tackles both the internal struggles of Shikishima and his fellow veterans as well as the external struggle of taking on Godzilla and protecting Tokyo.

Godzilla Minus One has proven as massive hit, earning more than $76 million against a budget of around $15 million, earning it an extended theatrical run. The movie has been incredibly well received and currently holds a 98 percent among both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. I can tell you straight-up: It’s probably my favorite movie of the year and the first time that Godzilla has ever clicked for me.

The kaiju as a character debuted in an eponymous film in 1954 and has since gone on to become a multimedia sensation. There have been tons of different films and video games featuring the giant, destructive mutant, and he’s even one of the main characters in the MonsterVerse.