Good Omens Season 2 Trailer Teases Delightful Nonsense and a War

A new trailer for season 2 of Good Omens has arrived from Amazon, and it’s as delightfully absurd as we’d all been hoping for.

Set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on July 28, the new season offers up a completely new story, unrelated to the events of the original book by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. Once again, we’ll see Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale teaming up with David Tennant as the demon Crowley. Rather than stopping the apocalypse, though, the pair will be trying to manage the Archangel Gabriel, who has gone missing from Heaven and turned up in Aziraphale’s bookshop.

Beyond the ridiculously charming relationship between Aziraphale and Crowley, the Good Omens season 2 trailer gives us glimpses of an angel (unsuccessfully) trying to pass as a police officer, visits to Heaven and Hell, and Aziraphale admitting that he “may have just started a war.” It’s all as twee and wholesome as the first season, and I’m just tickled to see that it looks like they’ve managed to recapture the magic. Hopefully I’m not alone in thinking that.

Season 2 of Good Omens consists of six episodes, and they’re all going to drop in one go — so I hope you’ve got that weekend at the end of next month clear. Meanwhile, another hit Neil Gaiman series, The Sandman, also has a season 2 in the works at Netflix.