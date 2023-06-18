Gord Release Date Sets August Launch with Ghostly Music Video

Publisher Team17 and developer Covenant have announced a Gord release date of August 8, 2023 for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S. The Warsaw-based team behind the strategic colony sim could have simply announced its launch plans with a short video or social media post. Instead, the trailer is a nearly 3-minute-long music video fit with chanting ghosts and grim fireside stories. It’s an ominous tune that ushers in the game after a few years of waiting. You can catch the bone-chilling footage in the Gord release date trailer below.

Gord was announced in 2021 as Covenant’s debut project. Although the studio itself had no previous games in its catalog, it was founded in 2020 by former CD Projekt Red producer Stan Just. The pressure is on for the Slavic folklore strategy game to deliver, but what we’ve seen so far looks promising.

Gord sees players take on the role of the leader of the Tribe of Dawn in a dark fantasy world. Building a future is the goal, but with evil forces doing everything in their power to drive your villagers to their doom, you might just pray to make it to morning. Gord is one of our most anticipated indie games of 2023, so we’re thrilled to see that we finally have an August date to look forward to.