Granblue Fantasy Relink Becomes Steam’s 2nd Global Top Seller in Less than a Week

It’s been a huge week for Granblue Fantasy: Relink and the folks over at Cygames. Despite being sandwiched between two other big JRPG releases — Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Persona 3 Reload respectively — Relink has quickly surged to the top of Steam’s global top sellers list.

The top position on that list goes to none other than Palworld, which isn’t surprising, considering how quickly that game blew up in January. That being said, for a game that’s considered more niche, especially in the west, that’s an impressive feat.

According to the data on SteamDB, Granblue Fantasy: Relink also hit its all-time peak concurrent players at 114,054 two days ago. Cygames has previously stated that depending on how well-received the game is, the studio may follow up with new expansions adding even more content and characters.

The 2024 roadmap already outlines some pretty exciting plans in the coming months, including two new characters from the Eternals crew, but it’ll be exciting to see what else Cygames comes up with going forward.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is a four-player co-op action-RPG that tasks you with hunting various monsters for parts and resources to upgrade your gear and become stronger. It bears quite a few similarities to Capcom’s Monster Hunter formula, though players can enjoy the game offline and hunt with AI-controlled party members instead.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is now available on PC and PlayStation.