Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has added the adorable ghost dog Greavard to its list of new monsters, and boy are they cute. The Pokémon Company says the adorable pup is literally the Ghost Dog Pokémon. Each Greavard has a white candle placed atop its scruffy head, making it much more cute than spooky. Although these creepy canines appear kind at first, they are known for unintentionally slowly sapping the life force of those around them. You can learn more about one of the franchise’s friendliest Ghost types in the short description below:

Normally, Greavard barely moves, resting peacefully underground. It pokes the topmost part of its head above ground and lights an eerie glow at its tip, then waits for someone to approach. When a person draws near, Greavard jumps out of the ground while letting out a spooky cry that would startle most unsuspecting people—though it doesn’t appear to do this with ill intent.

Category: Ghost Dog Pokémon

Type: Ghost

Height: 2′ (0.6 m)

Weight: 77.2 lbs. (35.0 kg)

Ability: Pickup

Greavard can also be seen getting the jump on an unsuspecting trainer in a new video showcasing the creature ahead of its debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will add more than Greavard to the roster when it launches for Nintendo Switch on November 18. In September, we learned about more monsters, such as Armarouge, Ceruledge, and the powerful Klawf, and in August, we got to see Pokémon like Cetitan and Fidough. We won’t have to wait long to finally meet these new exciting additions, but you can stay tuned for any more new Pokémon.