Disturbing Mod Adds GTA’s CJ To Armored Core 6

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon hasn’t even been out for a week, but that didn’t stop the modding community from putting Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’ CJ in as a playable character.

This hilarious yet disturbing mod was released by modding duo Dropoff and TKGP and allows players to take control of Carl Johnson to cause mayhem on Rubicon. CJ is a fully operational, 50-foot mech and is even capable of jetpacking around just like your standard Armored Core. His arms are a bit…stretched, and his neck is gone, but the effect is definitely there, regardless. You can see the Armored Carl mod for yourself in the video below.

Dropoff and TKGP very appropriately describe the mod as an “abomination” on its Nexus Mods page. If you’d like to take CJ for a spin yourself, you can head over to the Armored Carl mod’s page to give it a whirl. You should also check out the entire mods catalog for the game, which introduces some small changes, such as some camera tweaks and the option to skip its title sequence. While modders are undoubtedly already hard at work on creating more content that fits into the world of FromSoftware’s Armored Core 6, there are surely many more silly additions on the way, too. Until we know more about the next abomination, be sure to stay tuned for updates.

Armored Core 6 is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

