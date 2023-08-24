NewsVideo Games

Armored Core VI Trailer Sees The Boys Star Karl Urban Suit Up for Mech Combat

The Boys star Karl Urban took a break from cutting down superheroes to suit up for mech combat in a live-action Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon trailer. The gruff action star doesn’t do any of the fighting himself in the video, but he does warn players to be ready for anything when they jump into an Armored Core for themselves after FromSoftware’s next game launches tomorrow. When someone like Urban tells you to “be ruthless” and “do whatever it takes to get the job done,” you listen. You can see Urban prepare for battle in the live-action Armored Core VI trailer below.

This isn’t the first time a member of The Boys crew has found their way to a live-action video game trailer. In February, Jensen Ackles, who played Soldier Boy in the show’s third season, grabbed a sawblade baseball bat to promote developer Mundfish’s dystopian first-person shooter, Atomic Heart. While Urban is just a bit nicer than Ackles was in that video, he still looks like he’s ready to take back Rubicon in his very own mech suit when the trailer comes to an end.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon releases on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S on August 25, 2023. Stay tuned for more updates on everything FromSoftware has cooking up in the world of Armored Core.

