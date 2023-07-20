NewsVideo Games

Armored Core VI Story Trailer Is Badass Whether You Care About the Game or Not

By
0
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon looks like another fantastic FromSoftware game, but its new story trailer might be the most interesting thing we’ve seen from the long-awaited mech entry yet. Today’s video doesn’t include even a drop of gameplay footage and instead focuses entirely on giving players a deeper look into the story players will experience when launch arrives next month. The world of Armored Core is bleak and brutal, something the footage showcases nicely. In fact, the three-and-a-half-minute trailer is so packed with action and cool moments that you can probably find something to love even if you don’t care about the game at all. See the Armored Core VI story trailer for yourself below.

If FromSoftware’s movie-quality trailer isn’t enough to satiate your Armored Core VI appetite, you’ll be happy to know the studio has already shown plenty of gameplay in the lead-up to its release. Since its reveal at The Game Awards last year, we’ve learned that the sixth Armored Core experience will highlight boss fights, deep customization, and a mission-based story structure. After getting a taste of some of those elements in a gameplay trailer from spring, FromSoftware released an extended gameplay video that gave us an unfiltered look at what those boss fights will look like.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon launches August 25, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.

