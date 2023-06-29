NewsVideo Games

Armored Core VI Gameplay Offers Explosive Look at Combat & Bosses

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have released four-and-a-half minutes of official Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon gameplay, giving us a nice long look at what it will be like to pilot (and customize) your mech. The video highlights the sixth mech action game’s core mechanics, including jetpack traversal, weapon customization, and, of course, the explosive ranged and melee combat. Additionally, it looks like each build allows players control of stats like speed, defense, weight, color, and ammo.

The Armored Core VI gameplay has plenty of blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments, but a few highlights include some of the bosses FromSoftware has cooked up. One fight toward the end of the footage is especially worth digging into, as it features a hulking and heated enemy with some brutal melee attacks. The fight, while also fun to watch, primarily gives viewers a clear look at how the studio’s time with games like Dark Souls influenced this game’s moment-to-moment excitement (but this is definitely not a Soulslike). You can see it all for yourself in the official Armored Core VI gameplay below.

Armored Core VI launches August 25, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. Today’s footage is a meaty look at how all of the game’s moving parts come together, but there will surely be much more to share ahead of launch, so stay tuned for any updates.

