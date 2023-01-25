One of the best aspects of managing your army in any Fire Emblem title is the ability to class and reclass your party members as you see fit. Fire Emblem Engage is no different with some great ways to find new techniques, styles, and even weapon builds however you reclass. But how do you reclass? Here’s a quick guide to reclassing characters in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to Reclass Characters in Fire Emblem Engage

While upgrading a class will require a Master Seal, players can actually upgrade their character’s class without any specific items needed or other requirements. To do so, simply go to the Class Change menu from the main menu. You will find the official tab after clicking into your inventory screen.

Once here, players have the ability to swap between a collection of classic and new classes alike. Keep in mind, when reclassing, certain classes could be unavailable if your character is lacking a specific weapon aptitude. But if you are utilizing an Emblem Bond Ring to reclass, you can avoid having to deal with increasing aptitudes as well.

When it comes to advanced classes, your character will need to be at level 10 in its starting class. For example, if you are looking to reclass to the Swordmaster class, first you will have to get your character to at least level 10 as a Sword Fighter. For specialized classes, they will need to be at a minimum of level 21 before reclassing to an advanced class.

So get ready to go class your characters to your heart’s content and build the perfect units that best suit your play style. That concludes this guide with all you need to know about reclassing characters in Fire Emblem Engage.