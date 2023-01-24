For long-time Fire Emblem series fans, one of the best aspects of building your army is upgrading a party member’s class with a Master Seal, and Master Seals in Fire Emblem Engage offer that same chance to level up your team to those advanced perks, skills, and stats when you get them. But what is the best way to accrue Master Seals to ensure your army is at its strongest? Here is the answer.

All the Ways for How to Get Master Seals in Fire Emblem Engage

Like in previous series entries, Fire Emblem Engage allows players to simply buy Master Seals from one of the specialized shops in the hub world of Somniel. Unfortunately, this method will require a considerable amount of gold, costing over 2500 pieces for a single Master Seal. There is a limited number available at the shop, though the business will get a restock of Master Seals after specific in-game chapters (Chapters 13, 17, and 18).

For players who aren’t ready to part with that hard-earned gold, they also have the opportunity to find Master Seals by completing specific missions or finding them in chests during specific Paralogues. Players can expect to find a Master Seal in their chapter completion congratulations box after beating Chapters 7, 10, 16, and 17.

Players always have the option to reclass characters, even if they’ve already used a Master Seal on a specific character. And similarly, players don’t have to worry about running out of Master Seals, as after Chapter 18, there is no longer a limit on the store’s supply of Master Seals they can purchase.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Master Emblems in Fire Emblem Engage.