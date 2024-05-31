Hair Cutting Simulator Official art
Hair Cutting Simulator Codes (May 2024)

Pixie cuts, low taper fades, wolf cuts—I can’t keep track of every new hairstyle. If you ask me, it should just be mohawks and fresh shaves. With Hair Cutting Simulator codes, you can terrorize the physical appearance of others and just give all of them buzzcuts.

All Hair Cutting Simulator Codes List

Hair Cutting Simulator Codes (Working)

  • HairCuttingSimulator: Use for 500 Wins
  • 1MVISITS: Use for 1k Wins

Hair Cutting Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • Release

How to Redeem Codes in Hair Cutting Simulator

To redeem Hair Cutting Simulator codes, follow our easy guide below:

Hair Cutting Simulator how to redeem codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Hair Cutting Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button on the right side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box.
  4. Hit Verify and enjoy your goodies.

