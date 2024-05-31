Hair Cutting Simulator Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 31, 2024 We checked for more codes!

Recommended Videos

Pixie cuts, low taper fades, wolf cuts—I can’t keep track of every new hairstyle. If you ask me, it should just be mohawks and fresh shaves. With Hair Cutting Simulator codes, you can terrorize the physical appearance of others and just give all of them buzzcuts.

All Hair Cutting Simulator Codes List

Hair Cutting Simulator Codes (Working)

HairCuttingSimulator : Use for 500 Wins

: Use for 500 Wins 1MVISITS: Use for 1k Wins

Hair Cutting Simulator Codes (Expired)

Release

Related: Bodybuilder Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Hair Cutting Simulator

To redeem Hair Cutting Simulator codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Hair Cutting Simulator on Roblox. Press the Codes button on the right side of the screen. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box. Hit Verify and enjoy your goodies.

If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our Mewing Simulator Codes and Gyatts Simulator Codes articles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more