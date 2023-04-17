Halo Visionary Joseph Staten Joins Netflix Games to Create AAA Original IP

Long-time Halo creative lead and Microsoft developer Joseph Staten is joining Netflix Games as creative director to create a AAA video game based on an original IP. Staten announced his move to the streaming company’s gaming division on Twitter. He explained, “In my work life, there’s nothing I love more than collaborating with others to build worlds filled with iconic characters, deep mysteries, and endless adventures.” It’s not much of a tease, but it does signal that he plans to add another ambitious project to his resume.

Staten clarified that the game will be a multiplatform title. There is no release date or further details on the game, but you can at least see Staten’s words for yourself in the posts below.

So today, I'm thrilled to announce that I've joined @Netflix Games as Creative Director for a brand-new AAA multiplatform game and original IP. Let's go! 2/2 — Joseph Staten (@joestaten) April 17, 2023

Staten was an important creative force in the early Halo games. In 2020, Staten had stepped in to stabilize the development of Halo Infinite at 343 Industries before moving back to Xbox Publishing this past January. His time there was short, as he left Microsoft altogether earlier this month, without any formal explanations offered by either side for the departure. We know now that Joseph Staten left Microsoft to join the team at Netflix Games though.

Stay tuned for more information regarding Staten’s new role at Netflix Games and what new world he has in store.