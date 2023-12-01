Halo Season 2 Release Date Seemingly Leaks Online

Season 2 of Paramount’s Halo series has yet to get an official release date, but a YouTube blunder may have leaked the release date ahead of time.

Paramount has uploaded the whole first season of its Halo series to YouTube, meaning you can watch it absolutely free. At least you can if you’re in the US, other territories may or may not have access. However, when Paramount first uploaded the series, the description revealed that Season 2 was set to stream this coming February 8. The description was swiftly altered, but not before Twitter user Rebs Gaming spotted it, and shared a screenshot.

Halo Season 1 is now free on YouTube and the description says Season 2 premieres February 8. Source: https://t.co/XyJUYp634C pic.twitter.com/ZlrPAOe59c — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) November 30, 2023

Could the date itself have been wrong? It’s possible but it seems more likely that Paramount didn’t plan on revealing the date just yet. They may now choose to confirm the date without much fanfare, but our guess is that they originally had something big planned, some kind of stream which would conclude with the Feb 8 reveal.

And now? Well, the space cat’s out of the bag. The series has received a mixed reception but Paramount had enough faith in it to give it another season, so perhaps Halo Season 2 will deliver a viewing experience worthy of the game.

Based on the beloved first-person shooter franchise of the same name, Halo Season 1 holds a 70 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, though the Audience Score is much lower at 52 percent. The show received a lot of criticism during its run due in part to a lot of the massive changes from the source material. Still, Halo proved successful enough for Paramount+ to greenlight a second season.

Season 2 likely won’t be free and will, as with the first season, air on Paramount Plus. So if you’ve been craving more Master Chief, tune in this February 8.