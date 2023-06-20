Harry Potter: Magic Awakened Gameplay Highlights Storybook Visuals & RPG Mechanics

Expansive digital collectible card game Harry Potter: Magic Awakened had already stunned with its storybook visuals, and now a new gameplay trailer shows how its RPG mechanics fit into the Wizarding World’s magic universe. The four-minute trailer offers a deeper look at how players will collect cards while balancing life at Hogwarts, showing off a laundry list of classic monsters to battle and even a suite of side activities to partake in. Although the project is only slated to come to iOS and Android devices for now, it looks like the MMO is just as interested in letting players get lost in the Harry Potter world as something like Hogwarts Legacy is. You can see the Harry Potter: Magic Awakened gameplay trailer for yourself below.

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is a free-to-play MMO CCG that combines a variety of gameplay and customization features to create a version of Hogwarts that fits into your pocket. You can take classes at the wizard school, get sorted into a house, go dancing, and, of course, learn to master spells. While Hogwarts Legacy is a big-budget take on the Harry Potter universe that is set many years before the main events of the story fans know and love, Magic Awakened takes place just 10 years after the Battle of Hogwarts. As you can see from today’s footage, that means you can expect familiar faces like Hagrid and Professor McGonagall as well as Ron, Harry, and Hermione.

Magic Awakened is being co-published by Warner Bros. Games and NetEase under the Portkey Games label. Although the events are, obviously, heavily based on and inspired by the work of J.K. Rowling, an FAQ page explains that Rowling had no hand in writing the game: “These are games that have been created for the fans, by game-makers who themselves are fans of and have been inspired by the Wizarding World.”

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened comes to mobile devices globally on June 27, 2023. No additional platforms have been announced at this time. Stay tuned for more information regarding how it will expand the Harry Potter universe.