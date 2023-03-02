After much eerie anticipation from movie lovers and Disney Parks fan alike, Disney has released the teaser trailer for its star-studded Haunted Mansion movie, featuring Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, beloved fan-favorite Danny DeVito, and many more. Billed as both a remake of the 2003 Eddie Murphy film while of course pulling equal inspiration from the world-famous Haunted Mansion attraction, the film looks to blend ghosts and ghouls with the ride’s signature sinister yet whimsical twist.

The movie’s A-list cast further includes Winona Ryder, Jared Leto, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan Levy, and Tiffany Haddish. The film is helmed by director Justin Simien, best known for his role as the writer and director of the comedic film and television series Dear White People.

As the teaser trailer alludes to, Haunted Mansion focuses on a team composed of a priest (Wilson), a historian (DeVito), a psychic (Haddish), and a paranormal investigator (Stanfield) who team up to attempt to rid a New Orleans haunted house of its many spirits, malevolent or otherwise. The film also will have a number of classic characters associated with the mansion, including Madame Leota (Curtis), the Hatbox Ghost (Leto), and what appears to be Winona Ryder playing the iconic killer ghost bride, Constance Hatchaway.

Disney’s new movie take on Haunted Mansion arrives in theaters on July 28, 2023.