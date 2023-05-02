Hell of a Racket Is Like Doom Mixed with Tennis, and It’s Free

When you think of the seminal FPS series, Doom, what comes to mind? Demons getting slaughtered? Various guns and chainsaws? A metal soundtrack? All of these are accurate answers. But you probably don’t think of tennis. Developer Helltown Racketeers has gone against the grain and decided to mix the sport with the FPS genre. The result is Hell of a Racket: a Doom-ish free-to-play game downloadable from Steam that casts you as a fallen angel beating demons with a tennis ball and racket.

Check out the launch trailer for the game below:

As noticed by Polygon, Hell of a Racket is a unique title where enemies can be defeated via reflected projectiles or a simple smack of your racket. Players can jump, dash, run, and wall-climb their way through the hell arena, vanquishing foes until they make their way to the ultimate target: Pickle Ball Satan. Users can charge their swing to throw out faster projectiles, experience a dynamic environment, and use power-ups to enhance their strength and movement to increase the multiplier and chase the ultimate high score.

Interested parties can download Hell of a Racket at Steam. It’s a cool concept and the game looks like fun, though a bit basic. Here’s hoping Helltown Racketeers enhances the title via updates or a sequel if the demand is high enough.