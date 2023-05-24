Helldivers 2 Officially Revealed with Action-Packed Tongue-In-Cheek Gameplay Trailer

Arrowhead Game Studios showed up for today’s May 2023 PlayStation Showcase to finally (officially) reveal its long-awaited sci-fi sequel, Helldivers 2. The footage starts with a tongue-in-cheek cinematic video before transitioning over to some truly bombastic third-person shooter gameplay. Its comedy is matched only by its clean visuals as Helldiver soldiers fight off swarms of alien bugs big and small, and so far, it looks pretty great. The best part is that we can expect to see Helldivers 2 come to PlayStation 5 and PC sometime this year.

Arrowhead took to a PlayStation.Blog post to share more about Helldivers 2, calling it a cooperative shooter that promises explosive combat against giant enemy critters. Creating synergized loadouts with friends is key for survival, but it also sounds like a lot of fun – even if friendly fire is always on. “Chaos” might be the best word to describe Helldivers 2, but you can read more about its world and gameplay in the summary from Arrowhead below:

Freedom. Peace. Managed Democracy. Your Super Earth-born rights. The key pillars of our civilization. These are under attack from deadly alien civilizations, conspiring to destroy the Super Earth and its values. You’ll step into the boots of an elite class of soldiers whose mission is to spread peace, liberty, and Managed Democracy using the biggest, baddest, and most explosive tools in the galaxy. Team up with up to four friends and wreak havoc on the alien scourge that threatens the safety of your home, Super Earth. The Helldivers must take on the role of galactic peacekeepers in this Galactic War and protect their home planet, spread the message of Democracy, and liberate the hostiles by force.

Helldivers 2 looks like yet another exciting PlayStation game, but it’s not exactly a surprise. In August of last year, a leak made its way online. It was far from official confirmation that the game existed, but the footage looked a little too good to be faked. Either way, we’re happy to see Arrowhead making a return to the series. You can see the game in action below.