Allow me to do a bit of copy and paste from the past: Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Avalanche Software have delayed the release date of Hogwarts Legacy for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One, but this time it has been delayed to May 5, 2023. Back in December, the game had first been delayed to April 4 on those platforms, so this is a push of one more month. Meanwhile, the game continues to be set to release on Nintendo Switch on July 25, but don’t be shocked if that version hits a delay too.

At the time of writing, Twitter, where the announcement was first made, is very broken, but the development team’s explanation for the Hogwarts Legacy release date delay on PS4 and Xbox One is as follows: “We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for the response to Hogwarts Legacy from fans around the globe. The team is working hard to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms and we need more time to do this.”

Hogwarts Legacy received a positive critical reception on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC, but it’s far from perfect, as Yahtzee has outlined exquisitely. The shadow of J.K. Rowling also continues to loom over the entire game, but the backlash has not had a demonstrable effect on the game’s sales, as it sold more than 12 million units in its first two weeks of release.

Stay tuned for if any further release date delays hit Hogwarts Legacy on PS4, Xbox One, and/or Nintendo Switch.