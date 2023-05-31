Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged Launches in October with a Ton of New Stuff

Mattel’s Toy Story-like racer, Hot Wheels Unleashed, is getting a sequel with Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, and it already has an October 19, 2023 release date for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. Mattel and Milestone revealed the miniature racing follow-up today with a trailer that highlights its playful scale and high-octane competition. The sequel will come with new mechanics, environments, vehicle styles, and game modes, but we’ll have to wait a little while to see gameplay. Until then, you can watch the Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged cinematic trailer below.

Turbocharged will launch with more than 130 vehicles, including new options like motorcycles and ATVs. Players can expect to enjoy this toy box full of car types across five unique environments that feature their own distinct object interactions and shortcuts. The sequel also adds two new abilities to fundamentally shake up gameplay: dash and jump. Lateral dashing, while not exactly a new concept for racing fans, will allow players to sideswipe opponents, and jump offers the opportunity to, well, jump.

New unspecified game modes are also coming for Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, and the developers confirmed that two-player split-screen will make a return along with a number of improvements for the game overall. Crossplay is likewise coming, though it will not be available to players on Switch for some reason. Turbocharged will furthermore have a story-driven campaign featuring animated cutscenes that center on four original characters.

User-generated content is also coming back “more refined” this time. In addition to a Track Editor that has received improvements for the sequel, Milestone is introducing a Sticker Editor that allows players to decorate, save, and share original patterns for others to enjoy. All of these creations will be shareable cross-platform, too.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged preorders are available now across all platforms. Stay tuned to learn more about what Mattel and Milestone have in store.