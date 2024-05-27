Yuta using Cursed Speech in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 with Rika standing behind
Screenshot via MAPPA
How Did Yuta Get Cursed Speech in Jujutsu Kaisen 0?

There's a reason Yuta is so powerful.
Published: May 27, 2024

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is one of the greatest anime movies ever, but for some fans, there are a few moments that can be confusing. One of these comes later in the film when Yuta Okkotsu uses the Inumaki signature technique Cursed Speech. Here’s how he did it.

How Does Yuta Okkotsu Use Cursed Speech?

Toge using Cursed Speech to command his opponent in Jujutsu Kaisen
Screenshot via MAPPA

Yuta Okkotsu was able to use Cursed Speech after seeing Toge Inumaki use the ability thanks to his innate technique, Copy. With the help of Rika, Yuta is able to replicate abilities he has faced, or seemingly those he has seen throughout his time as a Jujutsu Sorcerer.

While he doesn’t immediately have the same level of control with Cursed Speech that Toge does, eventually Yuta hones this skill and becomes another proficient user, no longer needing the megaphone to activate its power. This all being despite the fact he wasn’t born with it.

Unfortunately, there is no clear explanation as to how Yuta’s Copy works, and many speculate its conditions have been changed since the release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Most recently it was suggested that Rika was required to consume a part of another Sorcerer for Yuta to use their ability, however, this doesn’t do much to explain the use of Cursed Speech in the movie.

The most likely explanation is that at the time of writing Jujutsu Kaisen 0 mangaka Gege Akutami intended for Yuta to be capable of copying abilities that he has seen, but this was changed at a later date. Again, we don’t know for sure how this technique works, but this would seem like a fair explanation.

Perhaps with Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga in its final phase, we will get an exact answer to how Copy works soon, but for now, it’s all up for speculation. Once we know for sure how Yuta used this incredible power in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 this article will be updated so make sure to check back at a later date.

