Xenomorphs are one of cinema’s deadliest species, terrifying and effective both solo and in numbers. But there’s something they lack that many other movie monsters have: eyes. So, if you’re wondering how Xenomorphs see in the Alien movies, here’s what you need to know.

How Do Xenomorphs See in the Alien Movies?

The answer is that Aliens, or Xenomorphs, “see” using a combination of abilities, which include detecting pheromones, sensing vibrations, and the electrical impulses of the human body. That’s the unofficial answer, at least. The truth is that there’s no 100% canon explanation for how they see. They do have some kind of sensory organ behind their domes, but they’re not eyes.

Between the many Alien movies and other material (comics, RPGs, and the like), we can assume that Xenomorphs don’t exclusively rely on some kind of echolocation. Unlike A Quiet Place‘s creatures, who operate exclusively on detecting sound, Xenomorphs can and will attack prey that they “see.” The movies see them descending on humans who are all but immobile, suggesting something else is going on.

Here are some of the suggested means by which Xenomorphs sense their prey:

Enhanced hearing

Enhanced smell

Echolocation

Sensing changes in air pressure

Detecting and using pheromones

Sensing the electrical impulses in the human body

The Alien vs. Predator games, as well as other non-movie material, do suggest that pheromones are involved. As the Alien, you can see an outline around your prey. And, in Alien 3, the creature backed off from attacking Ripley because it knew she was carrying a chestburster. That deduction wouldn’t have been possible with just conventional sight.

The official Aliens novelization has Ash theorizing that the Xenomorph uses multiple abilities in place of sight, while Ripley is the one who theorizes it detects the electrical fields in humans and other animals. Meanwhile, the Aliens: Colonial Marines Technical Manual suggests that it senses equally well in all directions.

Variations in air pressure are another explanation that’s been brought up for the creatures’ “sight.” True, Aliens: Resurrection does have a Xenomorph back off when Brad Dourif’s character goes for the punishment button, but that doesn’t mean it sees the button – perhaps it’s just that it senses and recognizes the movement.

Swiss artist H.R. Giger was responsible for the Alien’s design, and one of his earlier pictures did give the creature eyes, but that was changed in favor of the eyeless design.

Ultimately, there’s no single canon explanation within the movies as to how the Aliens see. And outside the movies, canon is so fuzzy that any explanation given is sometimes the writer’s take rather than the official one. But it’s probably better to leave it a mystery. Explaining the Alien too much takes away from its mystery, as anyone who’s watched Alien: Covenant will tell you.

And that’s what you need to know about how Xenomorphs see in the Alien movies

