When Does Alien: Romulus Take Place on the Alien Timeline?

As evidenced by its trailer, Alien: Romulus takes its cues from the earlier entries in the sci-fi/horror franchise’s canon. That’s neat and all – but when exactly does Alien: Romulus take place on the wider Alien timeline?

Where Alien: Romulus Fits In the Alien Timeline

According to co-writer/director Fede Álvarez in a recent Variety interview, Alien: Romulus is set 20 years after the franchise’s first-ever installment, 1979’s Alien. Given that film takes place in 2122, Alien: Romulus must therefore unfold in 2142. Using this date as our guide, we can also calculate Romulus‘ position in the Alien chronology relative to every other big screen installment.

Let’s start with Prometheus. This 2012 prequel is set (primarily) in 2093, so its narrative pre-dates that of Alien: Romulus by 49 years. Prometheus‘ sequel, Alien: Covenant, jumps to 2104 – 38 years before Romulus. Skipping past Alien (which we already know is 20 years earlier), 1986’s Aliens picks up 57 years after the original movie, and by extension, 37 years after Romulus. That film’s 1993 follow-up, Alien 3, is also a 2179 joint – so, again, 37 years after Romulus. Finally, 1997’s Alien Resurrection leaps forward 200 years to 2379, which places it 237 years after Alien: Romulus on the timeline.

What about the Alien vs. Predator movies? Technically, these flicks aren’t part of the core Alien canon. Indeed, some of the events depicted in the AVP films outright clash with Alien‘s chronology. In short, they’re best treated as their own separate universe. But if you’re a real completist, you should know that both Alien vs. Predator and its sequel, Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, take place in 2004 – 138 years prior to Alien: Romulus.

Finally, there’s the upcoming FX Alien TV series to consider. Network boss John Landgraf confirmed the show is set around 70 years into our future in an August 2022 IndieWire interview. This pegs the Alien show’s setting as 2092 (give or take a few years) – 50 years before Alien: Romulus takes place.

The Alien Franchise Timeline (Including Alien: Romulus)

Gone cross-eyed keeping track of all these titles and dates? This chronological list of all the feature-length Alien movies (as well as the FX show) should set you straight:

2004 – Alien vs. Predator*

2004 – Alien vs. Predator: Requiem*

2092 – Alien (FX series)**

2093 – Prometheus

2104 – Alien: Covenant

2122 – Alien

2142 – Alien: Romulus

2179 – Aliens

2179 – Alien 3

2379 – Alien Resurrection

*Not part of the core Alien franchise canon.

**Approximate date; exact date still to be confirmed.

Alien: Romulus arrives in cinemas on August 16, 2024.